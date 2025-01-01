52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
WPP

Britvic Finance Boss Joanne Wilson To Succeed John Rogers As WPP CFO

Amazon Extends Lead As Top Retail Brand In Kantar/WPP Survey

Amazon has almost doubled its brand value to $316 billion as it expands in areas like entertainment and smart speakers, while China's Alibaba is now the wo...

Advent, Blackstone Among Bidders for WPP Market Research Arm Kantar: Sources

A series of buyout funds including U.S. firms Advent and Blackstone are in talks with advertising group WPP to explore bids for a majority stake in its dat...

