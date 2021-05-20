ESM Magazine

Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations

Published on May 20 2021 12:29 PM in Technology tagged: Innovation / Shopper Behaviour / Pandemic / Diebold Nixdorf / Storevolution

What a year it has been for the retail sector. Hit hard by the pandemic, grocers, in particular, pivoted overnight to adjust to changing times.

Launching, or hugely boosting, click-and-collect slots; reconfiguring for social distancing; offering more self-checkouts (SCO) and personal shopping services, as well as other measures, bear testament to a remarkable pace of innovation.

As the world looks forward to a brighter future, the next important question is: ‘What’s next?’

Open Innovation

The speed of innovation with which retail responded to the pandemic needs to be sustained. 

To support this, technology platforms that underpin retail must be open to more versatility, willing to adjust swiftly to new consumer journeys or changing shopper sentiment, and close the perception gap that all the best ideas happen online.

In response to this priority, Diebold Nixdorf has created StorevolutionTM – a vision for today and the future of retail. It is designed to develop genuinely frictionless experiences for shoppers.

Storevolution is built on a comprehensive understanding of market trends, consumer and staff journeys, and relevant technology cornerstones that enable retailers to operate with greater agility and sustainability. 

Mobile apps, devices and platforms are inherently versatile and make it easier to roll out new services. 

They also help retail associates create great experiences for customers, while improving job satisfaction and accelerating store operations, such as checking inventory to returns management – and beyond.

Diebold Nixdorf's new whitepaper, Mobility, Agility and Profitability, takes an in-depth look at the Storevolution strategy and how to offer shoppers more convenient and personalised experiences that increase loyalty, drive-up throughput, and grow basket sizes by as much as between 6% and 10%. 

To download the full report, visit retailexperience.store.

