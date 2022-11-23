Aldi Nord Announces Strategic Partnership With Trigo

Discounter Aldi Nord has entered into a strategic partnership with technology firm Trigo Vision as it aims to implement solutions that make shopping easier for its customers.

The retailer is already testing a checkout-free store concept, Aldi Shop & Go, in Utrecht in the Netherlands in collaboration with Trigo.

Sinanudin Omerhodzic, chief technology officer at Aldi Nord, commented, "To successfully lead discount retail into the future, technology and business must go hand in hand. Our close partnership with Trigo unites exactly that and brings together two true experts in their field.

"The cooperation in Utrecht has shown that we share the right values and that together we can develop quick solutions with an eye for essentials, always focusing on customer benefits."

Aldi Nord and Trigo plan to develop the technology used in the store in Utrecht further and the new partnership will provide a framework for the same.

The partners plan to link the technology to other software applications, such as checking stock levels in real-time to minimise out-of-stock or expired items, and control store processes and the supply chain in advance.

'Digitisation Of Discount Retailing'

Michael Gabay, Trigo’s co-founder and CEO, said, "We are particularly proud to work with Aldi Nord, which has been at the forefront of discount retail innovation for decades.

"This next chapter of our partnership is about the digitisation of discount retailing, where computer vision revolutionises the global discount model. We are excited to partner with Aldi Nord on building the infrastructure for the future of discount retail."

The store Shop & Go concept in Utrecht will act as a 'test environment' for Aldi Nord and Trigo for other digital solutions developed through this partnership.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.