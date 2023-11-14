Aldi Suisse Plans Nationwide Fast-Charging Network

Aldi Suisse has partnered with Gofast to install fast-charging stations for electric cars at around 150 of the 240 Aldi outlets across Switzerland, starting in the summer of 2024.

Initially, Gofast aims to add eight charging points per store, which can be expanded to 16, depending on the store's size and demand, the company noted.

Through this initiative, Aldi Suisse seeks to become the first Swiss supermarket chain to roll out a nationwide fast-charging network for electric cars.

The new stations will feature 'High Power Charging' columns with a charging power of up to 300 kW per charging point. This will allow drivers to charge up to a range of 200 kilometres in just ten minutes.

On average, it only takes 25 minutes to charge a battery, the discounter noted. It will use eco-friendly Swiss electricity to charge the vehicles.

Payments will be accepted via credit cards, common e-mobility cards, or through apps, the retailer added.

Convenience

This collaboration between Aldi and Gofast will make it easier and more convenient for electric car owners to charge their vehicles while shopping.

Gofast is a provider of fast-charging solutions in Switzerland, with a network of over 100 fast-charging stations across the country.

As part of its sustainability drive, Aldi Suisse has already taken steps to reduce its environmental impact, such as generating green electricity from photovoltaic panels, reducing packaging, and avoiding food waste.

In logistics, the company is constantly reducing its CO2 emissions, among other things by using fully electric trucks.

Electric Mobility

Aldi's initiative comes as Switzerland steps up its efforts to promote electric mobility. The country has set a goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

In September, Swiss retailer Migros announced plans to add more than 2,000 e-charging stations at Migros locations and Migrol filling stations throughout Switzerland.

For its part, Coop Switzerland said it will install 200 new electric vehicle charging stations across its network of store locations by 2026.