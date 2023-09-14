Coop Switzerland To Install 200 New Electric Car Charging Stations

Coop Switzerland plans to install 200 new electric vehicle charging stations across its network of store locations in the country by 2026.

The initiative represents an extension of the existing partnership between Coop Switzerland and Energie 360°, a Swiss company specialising in the supply of customised and eco friendly energy solutions.

Over the past three years, the partners have set up charging stations with over 250 charging points at more than 120 Coop locations throughout Switzerland, the energy solutions provider said in a statement.

Martin Meister, energy expert at Coop said, "Following our successful experiences, we are expanding our partnership with Energie 360°.

"By condensing the charging network and offering higher charging capacities, we address the different charging needs of our customers. In this way, we are driving forward the switch to electromobility."

Fast Charging Stations

The extended partnership will see the installation of more than 150 fast charging stations with outputs between 50 and 200 kW.

Charging of batteries will take 30-60 minutes, depending on the electric car, and will cost the same as all Coop fast charging stations: 55 cents per kilowatt hour.

For the 22 kW AC charging stations, the price remains at 29 cents per kilowatt hour.

Shoppers can pay via QR code, app or RFID card, similar to other public charging stations operated by Energie 360°.

Marcel Kobald, project manager at Energie 360° added, "The scope of this project is unique for us. We are significantly expanding and consolidating the range of charging stations for electric cars.

"Drivers of electric cars throughout Switzerland benefit from this.” The trip to Coop is now worth it twice: to go shopping and to quickly charge your electric car."

Both companies have not disclosed financial details of the initiative.