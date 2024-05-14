52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Alibaba Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates, Profit Declines

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Alibaba Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates, Profit Declines

China's Alibaba Group Holding beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue as a focus on low-cost goods in response to cautious consumer spending helped boost domestic e-commerce sales.

Its US-listed shares, however, fell around 3% in premarket trading, as profit fell about 86% in the fourth quarter.

The company has had a tumultuous year since announcing the biggest shake-up in its 25-year history in March last year, splitting into six units and refocusing on its core businesses, including domestic e-commerce.

Consumers in China have been spending carefully after the COVID-19 pandemic amid an economic slowdown and property slump.

Alibaba's domestic commerce arm, Taobao and Tmall Group, grew 4% year-over-year with order volume increasing double-digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance Highlights

Analysts expected strong growth from Alibaba's international digital commerce arm, given its investments in building global market share and appetite among global consumers for low-cost goods from China.

The segment delivered with 45% growth, compared with an expected 39% revenue rise, according to LSEG data. It also saw losses nearly double to 4.1 billion yuan ($5667 million) from 2.2 billion a year ago as it invested heavily to remain price competitive and shorten delivery times.

The group's other 'core' business, its cloud division last month said it would cut prices by as much as 59% for products that are powered by its offshore data centers, amid rising competition to attract artificial intelligence software developers. According to the earnings report, AI-related revenue from external customers, a relatively new business, grew at triple-digits year-on-year.

The group overall reported revenue of 221.87 billion yuan in the three months ended 31 March, compared with a consensus estimate of 219.66 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Net income in the March-quarter was 3.27 billion yuan ($451.94 million), compared with 23.52 billion yuan a year ago.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Amazon To Invest €1.2bn in France, Create 3,000 Jobs
Amazon To Invest &euro;1.2bn in France, Create 3,000 Jobs
2
Retail

Amazon To Launch Online Store In Ireland Next Year
Amazon To Launch Online Store In Ireland Next Year
3
Technology

Checkpoint Systems Streamlines Adoption Of RFID For Quick-Service Restaurants With Tyfung Inlay
Checkpoint Systems Streamlines Adoption Of RFID For Quick-Service Restaurants With Tyfung&nbsp;Inlay
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Technology

How To Make Vertical Farming Work For Supermarkets
How To Make Vertical Farming Work For Supermarkets
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com