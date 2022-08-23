Amazon Halts Expansion Of Self-Checkout Stores In The UK

Amazon has put its plan to expand its self-checkout format on hold, according to media reports.

The Times reported on Sunday that the online retail giant abandoned talks on dozens of sites for opening new outlets of the format.

The retailer will, however, open new stores on sites where it has already agreed upon a lease, the report said.

Amazon Fresh

In March of 2021, Amazon opened its first cashierless store, dubbed 'Amazon Fresh', in Britain, in the London Borough of Ealing.

Since then, it has expanded its network to 18 outlets.

Sales at Amazon Fresh stores have been below expectations and it will reassess its plan to expand the format in the next 12 to 18 months, the report noted.

Inflation

In July of this year, Amazon said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, driven by bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and high consumer demand in spite of rising inflation.

The company also announced plans to match UK grocery market leader Tesco's prices on hundreds of products, seeking an edge amid a deteriorating cost of living crisis.

The new scheme from Amazon Fresh, which delivers groceries to Amazon Prime members, will match its prices to Tesco Clubcard deals on everyday items, including meat and fish.

Recent trends in the self-checkout system market are being powered by an increase in the adoption of AI and the development of technologically advanced solutions.

