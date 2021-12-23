Arneg Announces Partnership With Frigo Tecnica Internazionale

Arneg, an international leader in the commercial refrigeration sector based in Padua (Italy), together with Frigo Tecnica Internazionale, have announced the birth of a valuable alliance that adds a further step to their growth path.

Frigo Tecnica Internazionale is based in Ascoli Piceno and is active in industrial refrigeration since 1981.

Frigo Tecnica deals with the production of equipment in integrated systems for industrial refrigeration.

Since its inception, when the core business focused on the production of refrigeration systems for the naval sector, the company's mission has always been to provide technical innovations that lead to sustainable solutions.

The company's business has since expanded to include logistics, soil freezing and, above all, food processing.

One of the many valuable examples is an ammonia plant with an exceptional power of 8 MW, built for a major Saudi Arabian food processing company.

From a technological point of view, Frigo Tecnica's distinguishing features include the long-standing use of natural refrigerants, including ammonia which, as a natural gas with one of the most ecological and economical cooling capacities, has thermodynamic and environmental benefits that are clearly superior to the more common fluorinated gas.

This, and many other specificities of the new partner, are an opportunity for Arneg to significantly integrate its product offering, creating additional business opportunities in the industrial refrigeration sector.

Frigo Tecnica will benefit from this partnership through access to new technologies, a broader customer base, and the benefit generated by economies of scale.

The global presence of the Arneg Group will support and at the same time take advantage of this new synergy to achieve new goals.

Frigo Tecnica chairman Enzo Tassotti and chief executive officer Paolo Lucci, said, "The most significant advantage for both parties will be the possibility of combining the knowledge, skills and experience of the highly qualified personnel of the two companies, in order to exploit this precious diversity to generate new stimuli and ideas for growth."

