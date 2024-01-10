Auchan Retail Rolls Out Healthcare Service In Portugal

Auchan Retail Portugal is seeking to shake up the healthcare landscape with the launch of Auchan Cuida, a new service that it is hoping will simplify and democratise access to quality healthcare for everyone.

This €1 million initiative, which sees the retailer partner with Knok, a digital health platform, offers flexible subscription plans.

Video Consultations

Users are able to avail of unlimited video consultations with general and family doctors, guaranteed within 90 minutes.

As well as doctor visits, Auchan Cuida also provides mental-health consultations with psychologists and psychiatrists, along with an array of personalised nutrition plans.

As part of the service’s holistic approach, nutrition video consultations are enhanced by in-store shopping support with a nutritionist and free healthy-cooking workshops.

Elsewhere, available plans include expanded services and a ‘phygital’ blend of online and physical healthcare, the retailer noted.

Convenient And Affordable

Auchan Cuida has been developed to target the 1.5 million Portuguese citizens who don’t currently have a family doctor, offering them a convenient and affordable solution.

Three flexible plans – Cuida, Cuida Plus, and Cuida Premium – each offer a range of individual consultations, catering to diverse needs.

First-time users can try a one-on-one consultation before committing to the service.

“This service stands out for its digital approach, positioning itself as a future player in healthcare services,” commented Pierre-Olivier Delpierre, director of new concepts at Auchan Retail Portugal. “[It] places well-being at the centre, with a special focus on mental health, offering simplicity and transparency, as well as unlimited access to age and without exclusion due to previous illness.”