Ball Corporation Enters Into Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

Packaging firm Ball Corporation has announced that it has entered into a ‘virtual power purchase agreement’, under which it will purchase 151 megawatts of wind energy from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

Commenting, Matt Handel, senior vice-president of development for NextEra Energy Resources, said, “We’re pleased to work with Ball, and it’s great to see the company incorporate wind energy as an important part of its sustainability strategy.

“This wind energy centre will also create a significant economic stimulus for the local community, creating good jobs and additional tax revenue.”

Ball’s portion of the project aims to annually produce 600,000 megawatt hours of clean energy. The wind energy centre will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and located in West Texas.

It is expected that the wind energy centre will reduce Ball’s global Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 30%, which is equivalent to the carbon reduction of removing 91,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road annually.

Recyclable Aluminium Packaging

Dennis Schuilenburg, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Ball, said, “At Ball, we believe progress requires transparency. As we grow our business to meet the demand for infinitely recyclable aluminium beverage packaging, we remain committed to our goals of cutting our operational emissions and reducing the carbon footprint of our aluminium packaging.

“Our life cycle analysis study shows that using renewable electricity in can manufacturing can reduce the carbon footprint of an aluminium beverage can by up to 18%, which, in turn, helps our customers with their sustainability goals.”

It is expected that the wind energy centre will begin supplying power in 2023.

