Brewer Damm Expands Photovoltaic Installations In Spain

Spanish brewer Damm has broadened its photovoltaic installations at several of its production facilities, with its total solar footprint now covering 32,182 square metres in total.

The corporation has increased its clean energy self-supply to 7.1GWh each year.

Damm has announced further investment of €3.6 million next year in solar installations, which will cover 23,500 square metres at its El Prat de Llobregat, Moravia, Murcia, Málaga and Barcelona facilities.

The company self-produces 60% of its energy, which has allowed the company to save costs amidst a growing inflationary environment.

“To achieve an energy transition to more sustainable models is a priority for Damm," commented Juan Antonio López Abadía, energy optimisation and environment director at Damm.

"Therefore, we have been working for decades in the evolution of our energy sources towards renewable energies that allow us to minimise our environmental impact, as well as being able to create clean energy for our self-supply."

“Our commitment to the environment has enabled us to be the brewery with the biggest photovoltaic penetration on the Iberian peninsula.”

Commitment To Sustainability

Damm said that it will continue to invest in sustainability, and choose renewable energies over natural resources where possible.

The group said it has reduced the energy used to produce each hectolitre of beer by 45% over the last decade.

Damm has also been part of Climate Group and Carbon Disclosure Project’s initiative, RE100, since April 2022, which supports companies that use 100% renewable energies.

