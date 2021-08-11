ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Britain's Asda Invests In Lean Kitchen Network

Published on Aug 11 2021 11:58 AM in Technology tagged: hospitality / Asda / food service / Lean Kitchen Network

Britain's Asda Invests In Lean Kitchen Network

British supermarket group Asda said it had made an equity investment in digital food service start up Lean Kitchen Network (LKN), the latest collaboration of a partnership strategy partly designed to repurpose excess space at its stores.

The strategy, which has already seen Asda partner with fast food retailer Greggs, do-it-yourself retailer B & Q and toy seller The Entertainer, has been retained by its new owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private-equity group TDR Capital.

Asda said on Wednesday it would partner with LKN, whose brands include burger chain Twisted London, to trial tech-driven food-for-now counters, initially in four London stores.

Touch-Screen Kiosk

Customers will be able to order food at LKN's touch-screen kiosk or on their mobile phone by scanning a QR code, and can wait for it to be made in the store's kitchen or collect their order at the end of their shop. also offer orders for delivery via Uber Eats.

Asda said the deal followed the successful launch of LKN's House of Yum café concept at its store in Clapham, London, last December.

The supermarket group said it had invested in LKN alongside hospitality investor Edition Capital, preceding a larger Series A round of funding later this year. It did not disclose financial details.

Growth In The Hospitality Sector

Advertisement

Asda said it was also backing LKN, which works with brands such as Pepsico , Heinz and Doritos, to target further growth in the hospitality sector by partnering with large hotel operators, restaurants and pub chains.

The Issa brothers and TDR completed their purchase of a majority stake in Asda from US giant Walmart in February.

On Friday, Asda CEO Roger Burnley stepped down, six months before he had been due to leave and without a successor in place.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Jumbo Acquires La Place Chain From Bankrupt V&D

Jumbo Acquires La Place Chain From Bankrupt V&D
Waitrose Appoints New Head Of Hospitality

Waitrose Appoints New Head Of Hospitality
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Deliveroo CEO Views Delivery Hero Stake As A 'Financial Investment' Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Deliveroo CEO Views Delivery Hero Stake As A 'Financial Investment'
Amazon To Compensate Shoppers Injured By Third Party Sellers' Products Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Amazon To Compensate Shoppers Injured By Third Party Sellers' Products
Indian Food Delivery Firm Zomato Sees Losses Rise In Q1 Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Indian Food Delivery Firm Zomato Sees Losses Rise In Q1
Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN