Zummo's Innovations To Shine At Host Milano 2023 As Freshness And Quality Take Centre Stage

From 13–17 October 2023, the bustling city of Milan will play host to Host Milano 2023, one of the most anticipated events in the hospitality and foodservice industry.

Among the exhibitors, Zummo, the renowned fruit processing equipment company, will stand out proudly at booth D33 E34 in Pavilion 24P.

This event promises to be a platform for Zummo to showcase its commitment to freshness, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Zummo has a lot in store for attendees at Host Milano. One of the key highlights is the unveiling of its latest innovation, a cutting-edge juicing kit designed to maximise convenience and benefits for its customers.

This kit will empower businesses to provide their patrons with the freshest and healthiest juice options, meeting the growing demand for nutritious choices in today's fast-paced world.

In addition to the juicing kit, Zummo will also be showcasing improvements to its flagship product, VIVA.

Known for its reliability and performance, VIVA's upgrade reaffirms Zummo's dedication to providing the best solutions to its customers.

A major attraction at Zummo's booth will be the opportunity for attendees to experience 'Isla', its pineapple cutter.

Isla has taken the summer by storm in supermarkets worldwide, offering a convenient way to prepare fresh pineapple.

Guests at Host Milano will have the chance to witness firsthand how Zummo stays attuned to market trends and customer preferences, offering innovative solutions that cater to both businesses and consumers.

Beyond the product showcases, it's essential to recognise the broader significance of Zummo's mission.

Fresh fruit and freshly squeezed juice are crucial components of any successful hospitality or foodservice establishment.

Providing these options not only ensures high-quality offerings, but also contributes to customer happiness. After all, there's nothing quite like the taste of a freshly squeezed glass of orange juice to start the day, right?

In conclusion, Zummo's presence at Host Milano 2023 is set to make a significant impact in the industry.

Its new juicing kit, enhanced VIVA product, and the Isla pineapple cutter exemplify Zummo's dedication to providing businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel.

By emphasising the importance of freshness and quality, Zummo continues to be a leader in ensuring customer satisfaction and the success of businesses in the hospitality and foodservice sectors.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.