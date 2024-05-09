52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Checkpoint Systems Streamlines Adoption Of RFID For Quick-Service Restaurants With Tyfung Inlay

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • Checkpoint Systems’ RFID portfolio – the Tyfung inlay – has officially secured ARC Spec Z accreditation, proving its credentials for quick-service restaurants (QSR) and the tagging of cartons containing food items.

    This achievement underscores Checkpoint Systems’ commitment to providing top-tier, innovative solutions for inventory management and tracking across various industries.

    Why Did Tyfung Pass ARC Spec Z?

    It was developed to offer outstanding performance for logistics usage, with a high read range (18-20 metres) and low sensitivity, making it ideal for use through the supply chain.

    As quick-service restaurants (QSR) venture into RFID tracking, the precision of ARC Spec Z is crucial. It assures brands of seamless RFID integration into their operations.

    Tyfung’s large memory and capability of both complex and extensive encoding allows it to effortlessly meet the requirements for Spec Z, alongside the existing 15 ARC specs that it has passed, including ones for retail, electronics, and Walmart-specific requirements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Why Are ARC Specs Important?

    ARC Quality certification, awarded and maintained by Auburn University, guarantees that the tag manufacturer has a robust quality management system (QMS) in place, encompassing crucial aspects of RFID tag design and manufacturing.

    ARC maintains an extensive database storing comprehensive performance and quality data for RFID tags available on the market.

    ARC certifications robustly test each inlay to determine whether or not it is fit for specific use cases across retail, logistics, and other industries.

    Checkpoint is proud to have 46 ARC-certified inlays across its portfolio.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Checkpoint continues to push the boundaries of possibility in RFID solutions, the Tyfung inlay’s ARC Spec Z certification is more than just an accolade – it is a testament to its dedication to excellence and innovation.

    Stay tuned for more updates as Checkpoint leads the way in revolutionising inventory management and asset-tracking.

    For more information about the Tyfung RFID inlay, contact the team here.

    This article was written in partnership with Checkpoint Systems.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Retail

    Amazon To Launch Online Store In Ireland Next Year
    Amazon To Launch Online Store In Ireland Next Year
    2
    Technology

    How To Make Vertical Farming Work For Supermarkets
    How To Make Vertical Farming Work For Supermarkets
    3
    Technology

    Instacart Partners With Uber To Offer Food Delivery Services To Customers In The US
    Instacart Partners With Uber To Offer Food Delivery Services To Customers In The US
    4
    Technology

    Carrefour Polska Expands Collaboration With Wolt
    Carrefour Polska Expands Collaboration With Wolt
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com