Continente Retailer Adopts GPT Technology For Customer Service Portal

Portuguese retailer Continente has announced it has commenced using GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) technology in a customer service platform aimed at the back-to-school market, through StudyAI.

The aim of the initiative is to respond quickly and easily to questions from parents and teachers regarding the purchasing of school books.

Responses are generated in real-time, based on the terms that customers put forward via the platform.

This chatbot was developed by the customer service team at MC Sonae, the parent company of the Continente chain, in partnership with Automaise, a Braga-based company that specialises in productivity-based customer support software.

Order School Books

Using the platform, customers can order school books by educational institution and year of schooling.

Once they have placed their order, they can have the books delivered to an address of their choosing or opt to collect them from one of the more than 300 Continente, Continente Modelo, or Continente Bom Dia stores, without any additional cost.

'An Important Facilitator'

Ricardo Fernandes, head of customer service at MC, said, "The objective is to prove that this technology will be, in the short term, an important facilitator in the innovation and agility of our processes, delivering an increasingly better service to customers who seek Continente services."

He added that the use of GPT technology will enable the retailer to "understand the customer experience in greater detail and evaluate future applications of this technology".