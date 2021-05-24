Danone Wins Food Waste Prevention Award

Published on May 24 2021 11:59 AM in Technology tagged: Danone / food waste / Too good for the bin / Online Clearance Sales Shop

Danone has been recognised with the 'Too good for the bin' award from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Germany for its online clearance sales shop, according to a media report.

Danone sells products with a short best before date at reduced prices through the online shop.

Food Waste Prevention

The retail industry requires a minimum remaining best before date on a product for it to be delivered in order to be able to guarantee the freshness of the products for the end consumer, the report noted.

Danone has set up an online clearance sales shop for products that no longer meet this standard.

The online shop simplifies the sales of these goods and ensures that products that are still enjoyable can find consumers.

As a special offer for its major customers, the company makes it possible to purchase products with low minimum residual freshness at lower prices.

According to a statement from the group, over 1,000 tonnes of Danone products can be saved annually through the online shop, or 30% more than without the online shop.

Speaking on the award the group received for its efforts, Nadir Hamidou, operations director of Danone, said, "The award confirms that we are on our way in the fight against food losses along the entire value chain and shows that we are on the right track as a large company with new ideas for reducing food losses."

'Too Good For The Bin'

The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture is awarding the 'Too good for the bin' award for the sixth time.

The award is designed to honour outstanding projects and their initiators who have contributed to reducing food waste with their ideas, pioneering spirit, and commitment since 2016.

Around 160 applications were submitted in the five categories of agriculture and production, trade, gastronomy, society and education, and digitisation, the report said.

Danone's shop received its award as part of the digitisation category.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.