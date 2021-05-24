ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Danone Wins Food Waste Prevention Award

Published on May 24 2021 11:59 AM in Technology tagged: Danone / food waste / Too good for the bin / Online Clearance Sales Shop

Danone Wins Food Waste Prevention Award

Danone has been recognised with the 'Too good for the bin' award from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Germany for its online clearance sales shop, according to a media report.

Danone sells products with a short best before date at reduced prices through the online shop.

Food Waste Prevention

The retail industry requires a minimum remaining best before date on a product for it to be delivered in order to be able to guarantee the freshness of the products for the end consumer, the report noted.

Danone has set up an online clearance sales shop for products that no longer meet this standard.

The online shop simplifies the sales of these goods and ensures that products that are still enjoyable can find consumers.

As a special offer for its major customers, the company makes it possible to purchase products with low minimum residual freshness at lower prices.

According to a statement from the group, over 1,000 tonnes of Danone products can be saved annually through the online shop, or 30% more than without the online shop.

Speaking on the award the group received for its efforts, Nadir Hamidou, operations director of Danone, said, "The award confirms that we are on our way in the fight against food losses along the entire value chain and shows that we are on the right track as a large company with new ideas for reducing food losses."

'Too Good For The Bin'

The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture is awarding the 'Too good for the bin' award for the sixth time.

The award is designed to honour outstanding projects and their initiators who have contributed to reducing food waste with their ideas, pioneering spirit, and commitment since 2016.

Around 160 applications were submitted in the five categories of agriculture and production, trade, gastronomy, society and education, and digitisation, the report said.

Danone's shop received its award as part of the digitisation category.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Danone Appoints Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique As New CEO

Danone Appoints Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique As New CEO
Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports

Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports
Appointment Of Saint-Affrique As Danone CEO 'Preferred' By Shareholders: Reports

Appointment Of Saint-Affrique As Danone CEO 'Preferred' By Shareholders: Reports
Danone 'Making Progress' On Appointment Of New CEO, Says Executive

Danone 'Making Progress' On Appointment Of New CEO, Says Executive
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

X5 Delivery Aggregator Okolo Expands Operations In Russia Fri, 21 May 2021

X5 Delivery Aggregator Okolo Expands Operations In Russia
Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations Thu, 20 May 2021

Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations
Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration Thu, 20 May 2021

Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration
JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets Thu, 20 May 2021

JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN