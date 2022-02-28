Delhaize Serbia Introduces Loyalty App

After a successful six-month pilot project in Kragujevac, Delhaize Serbia has launched the 'Moj Maxi' personalised loyalty application across the country.

The app is valid for grocery shopping done in all Maxi supermarkets, Mega Maxi and Tempo hypermarkets, as well as Shop & Go neighbourhood stores throughout Serbia.

According to the retailer, the loyalty programme is designed to respond to the personalised needs of each customer and includes a variety of benefits and discounts.

Available on all smartphone operating systems, the app, when used for the first time, provides a 35% - 40% discount on two items from the fresh category.

Weekly Promotions

Using modern algorithms, the app offers a personalised set of weekly promotions.

Users can select up to six out of 30 items offered weekly on which they will be able to enjoy a discount compared to the in-store price.

The app also allows shoppers to select their favourite store and collect digital stickers with each purchase, thus rewarding customer loyalty.

An additional feature offered by Moj Maxi app is the option to pre-order products from the delicatessen line and then picking them up in store without waiting in a queue.

The locally developed app is part of the retailer’s efforts to cater to customers' requirement for a personalised and modern shopping experience.

Delhaize Serbia operates 466 stores of various formats across Serbia.

