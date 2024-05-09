52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Germany’s Mix Markt Arrives In Serbia

By Branislav Pekic
German grocery chain Mix Markt has entered Serbia with three stores, including two in Belgrade and one in Novi Sad.

Mix Markt specialises in bringing a taste of Eastern Europe, offering products from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, the Baltics, Poland, Turkiye, and the Balkans.

The product offering ranges from Russian caviar, through Polish beer and Georgian cheeses, to vacuum-packed sauerkraut.

Mix Markt said in a statement that the opening of new stores in Serbia 'shows its commitment to expanding its presence on the global market” and “also speaks of confidence in Serbia's economy and the potential for growth in consumer demand in the country.'

This isn't Mix Markt's first foray into the region; they already have a presence in Montenegro (nine stores), Bulgaria (three), and Slovenia (one). In total, Mix Markt boasts 181 stores across Germany and Europe.

Foreign Investment In Grocery Retail

Mix Markt's arrival in Serbia could signal a renewed wave of foreign investment in the grocery retail market, following Lidl's entry six years ago.

In recent weeks, local media reports have mentioned the possibility of the arrival of Polish convenience store chain Żabka, after it registered a local internet domain, Greece’s Sklavenitis, as well as French retailer Carrefour through a franchise agreement with Greece’s Retail & More.

Around 20 retail chains operate in Serbia, with Delhaize Serbia leading the market with a 17% share, followed by Mercator and Lidl, each with 11%.

Far behind are Univerexport, Metro Cash & Carry, and Aman all with 4% market share. It is followed by DIS (3%), Gomex (2%), and Domaća Trgovina and Veropoulos both with 1%.

The remaining 42% is divided among small players and independent neighbourhood stores.

