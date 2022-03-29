Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Deliveroo Announces Delivery Partnership Trial With WHSmith

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has teamed up with WHSmith for a delivery partnership trial in the UK, which commenced with WHSmith’s Reading store this week.

The pilot will be extended to another nine WHSmith stores across the UK next week, including Chiswick, Brighton and Oxford, among others.

Customers will be able to order from a range of around 600 WHSmith products, comprising stationery, home office products and books.

The goods will be delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

Stationery Retailer

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer, UK&I at Deliveroo said, “WHSmith is the UK's leading stationery retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products for the whole family.

“This partnership will further increase the choice and selection of on-demand convenience products for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK."

The partnership builds on a period of growth and consumer engagement for Deliveroo over the past year, the company noted.

WHSmith.co.uk already offers next-day Click & Collect and home delivery for online orders.

The partnership with Deliveroo will allow WHSmith to cater to its customers at a greater speed.

'An Exceptional Shopping Experience'

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street commented, "We're always exploring new ways to delight our customers both in-store and online by providing them with an exceptional shopping experience.

“We're really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo for this trial which will complement our existing offer and enable our customers to receive the products that they want and need from us as fast as possible from their local store directly to their door; whether that's a greetings card, working from home essentials, a last-minute gift or a newly released book!"

Read More: Deliveroo Reports Gross Transaction Volumes Up 70% In 2021

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Grocery Delivery Firm Buymie Expands In UK With Asda Partnership
2
Technology

REWE Tests Cashierless Format For Rural Areas
3
Technology

Instacart Cuts Valuation By 40% As Race In Delivery Space Heats Up
4
Features

Groupe Casino Rolls The Dice With WhatsApp
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com