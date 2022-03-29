Deliveroo Announces Delivery Partnership Trial With WHSmith

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has teamed up with WHSmith for a delivery partnership trial in the UK, which commenced with WHSmith’s Reading store this week.

The pilot will be extended to another nine WHSmith stores across the UK next week, including Chiswick, Brighton and Oxford, among others.

Customers will be able to order from a range of around 600 WHSmith products, comprising stationery, home office products and books.

The goods will be delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

Stationery Retailer

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer, UK&I at Deliveroo said, “WHSmith is the UK's leading stationery retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products for the whole family.

“This partnership will further increase the choice and selection of on-demand convenience products for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK."

The partnership builds on a period of growth and consumer engagement for Deliveroo over the past year, the company noted.

WHSmith.co.uk already offers next-day Click & Collect and home delivery for online orders.

The partnership with Deliveroo will allow WHSmith to cater to its customers at a greater speed.

'An Exceptional Shopping Experience'

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street commented, "We're always exploring new ways to delight our customers both in-store and online by providing them with an exceptional shopping experience.

“We're really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo for this trial which will complement our existing offer and enable our customers to receive the products that they want and need from us as fast as possible from their local store directly to their door; whether that's a greetings card, working from home essentials, a last-minute gift or a newly released book!"

