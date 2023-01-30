52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Technology

Delivery Hero's Glovo To Lay Off 250 Employees Worldwide

By Reuters
Share this article

Spain's Glovo, part of Germany's Delivery Hero, said it planned to lay off 250 workers globally, citing a drop in orders and inefficiencies after the COVID-19 pandemic drove a hiring surge.

The layoffs, which will mainly affect Glovo's Barcelona offices, represent a 6.5% reduction in the company's global workforce.

"The layoff decision largely impacts the company’s headquarters in Barcelona in areas such as business support functions, recruitment and data," chief executive Oscar Pierre said in a statement.

"No couriers, pickers or front-line employees will be affected."

Recently, Barcelona's city hall approved a total ban on so-called 'dark stores' – distribution hubs used by companies that provide grocery home deliveries - joining other European cities such as Amsterdam that announced restrictions in 2022.

Such stores are like retail shops, but without any on-site sales, just deliveries from them. Delivery services expanded across Europe in recent years to meet soaring demand during the pandemic's lockdowns but have faced growing scrutiny from authorities because of their effects on neighbourhoods.

Decline In Demand

Pierre said Glovo's rapid growth since its launch in 2015 had created operational inefficiencies and that a slump in demand in the fourth quarter showed external factors were affecting the delivery industry's performance.

"The current macroeconomic situation, with rising interest rates and inflation, lowers the purchasing power of consumers, and some choose to order less often," Pierre said, adding that "our vision and strategy have not changed".

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Barcelona Bans Grocery Delivery Companies' 'Dark Stores'
2
Technology

Colruyt's Collect&Go Unmanned Vehicle Makes First Grocery Deliveries
3
Technology

Spain Fines Delivery Hero's Glovo Over Hiring: Source
4
Features

Accenture’s Laurent Thoumine On 'Rethinking The Store Of Tomorrow'
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com