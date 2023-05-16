Diebold Nixdorf Receives Red Dot Design Award

Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, has announced that its DN Series EASY ONE checkout solution has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in the competition’s ‘Product Design’ category.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s biggest design competitions and a highly regarded seal of outstanding design quality. For the ‘Product Design’ category, entries from 60 countries were submitted and evaluated by a panel of 43 members.

The award winners were selected based on the four principles of good design, design expertise, specific technical focus area, and sociocultural character.

DN Series EASY ONE

The DN Series EASY ONE is the newest member of the DN Series EASY family, designed for retail environments that require maximum flexibility.

It can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout journeys and offers options for peripherals and mounting.

“Thanks to its versatile design and configurability, the DN Series EASY ONE can be integrated into a wide range of environments and adapted to various customer journeys, which offers many advantages for customers and retailers alike,” said Matt Redwood, vice-president, Retail Technology Solutions, at Diebold Nixdorf.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award, recognising these outstanding design features.”

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf automates, digitises and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, its integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.

The company has a presence in more than 100 countries, with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit, www.dieboldnixdorf.com.

