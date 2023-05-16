52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Diebold Nixdorf Receives Red Dot Design Award

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, has announced that its DN Series EASY ONE checkout solution has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in the competition’s ‘Product Design’ category.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s biggest design competitions and a highly regarded seal of outstanding design quality. For the ‘Product Design’ category, entries from 60 countries were submitted and evaluated by a panel of 43 members.

The award winners were selected based on the four principles of good design, design expertise, specific technical focus area, and sociocultural character.

DN Series EASY ONE

The DN Series EASY ONE is the newest member of the DN Series EASY family, designed for retail environments that require maximum flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be configured for assisted, semi-assisted or full self-service checkout journeys and offers options for peripherals and mounting.

“Thanks to its versatile design and configurability, the DN Series EASY ONE can be integrated into a wide range of environments and adapted to various customer journeys, which offers many advantages for customers and retailers alike,” said Matt Redwood, vice-president, Retail Technology Solutions, at Diebold Nixdorf.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award, recognising these outstanding design features.”

Diebold Nixdorf

ADVERTISEMENT

Diebold Nixdorf automates, digitises and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, its integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.

The company has a presence in more than 100 countries, with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit, www.dieboldnixdorf.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Exploring The Future Of Dark Stores And Quick Commerce – Daymon Retail Insights
2
Technology

DoorDash Rides On Delivery Demand To Raise 2023 Core Profit Forecast
3
Technology

S Group To Start Robot Deliveries With Starship Technologies
4
Technology

Two KNAPP Innovations Scoop ‘Product Of The Year 2023’ Award
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com