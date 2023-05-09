52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

DoorDash Rides On Delivery Demand To Raise 2023 Core Profit Forecast

By Reuters
Share this article

DoorDash Inc has raised its annual core profit forecast after beating quarterly revenue expectations, as it benefitted from an increase in orders for food, groceries and convenience products despite stubbornly high inflation.

DoorDash and its competitors such as UberEats have gained from a pandemic-driven trend of consumers ordering from the comfort of their homes that has continued to thrive as the companies offer deals and free deliveries with membership passes.

DoorDash now projects annual adjusted EBITDA, a measure of profitability, between $600 million (€546.3 million) and $900 million (€819.5 million), compared to its previous outlook range of $500 million (€455.3 million) to $800 million (€728.4 million).

As part of its cost-saving initiatives, the firm in November decided to cut about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce.

"Consumer engagement and spending on the platform continues to be very strong," said finance chief Ravi Inukonda, adding "(customer) retention this past quarter is higher than the prior quarter."

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly Highlights

In the first quarter, total orders surged 27% to 512 million from the prior year.

"We believe (total order volumes in Q1 2023) reflects continued market share gains by DoorDash across categories," Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson said.

DoorDash now expects gross order value, a key industry metric which is a total value of all app orders and subscription fees, to be between $63 billion (€57.4 billion) and $64.5 billion (€58.7 billion) for 2023, compared to previous forecast of $60 billion (€54.6 billion) to $63 billion (€57.4 billion).

Elsewhere, Uber Technologies said it expected 'strong growth' in its food delivery unit over the next few quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

DoorDash's revenue rose 40% to $2.04 billion in the quarter ended 31 March, compared to analysts' estimate of about $1.93 billion (€1.76 billion).

Net loss attributable to DoorDash narrowed to $161 million (€146.6 million), or 41 cents per share, from $167 million (€152.1 million), or 48 cents, a year earlier.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Exploring The Future Of Dark Stores And Quick Commerce – Daymon Retail Insights
2
Technology

S Group To Start Robot Deliveries With Starship Technologies
3
Technology

Two KNAPP Innovations Scoop ‘Product Of The Year 2023’ Award
4
Technology

Auchan France Launches New 'Smart Store' At Its Headquarters
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com