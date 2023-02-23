Dusar-Frigo produces insulating glass doors for all types of refrigerated cabinets and freezers.

All products are produced in the group’s 50,000-square-metre production area at its headquarters in Germany, which features very modern CNC-milling machines, its own powder-coating plant, and other corresponding facilities.

Dusar-Frigo offers the greatest-possible product visibility through its fully transparent doors. Its products are characterised by high energy savings, low CO2 emissions, better room climate, and excellent optics.

With 45 years of experience in the field, the company offers a range of products designed to optimise the storage and display of refrigerated goods.

Retail Cooperation

Dusar-Frigo cooperates with a variety of well-known refrigeration rack manufacturers, while its retail customers include Auchan, Monoprix, E.Leclerc, REWE, Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Metro, Real, Kaufland and Coop.

Products in Dusar-Frigo’s offering include the Low-Energy Turn, Low-Energy Slide and Low-Energy Curved options, which are designed to reduce energy costs by up to 50%.

In addition to its Low-Energy glass systems, Dusar-Frigo offers Freezer Glass Covers and Low-Energy Lumenta LED Lamps.

Optimal Presentation

By using Dusar-Frigo’s glass systems, businesses can reduce their CO2 emissions and showcase refrigerated goods optimally, making them an ideal choice for businesses that want to create an appealing display for their products.

Finally, Dusar-Frigo’s glass systems are suitable for all types of cooling cabinets. Whether a business is looking to update its existing cooling system or instal a new one, Dusar-Frigo has the products and expertise to help it achieve its goals.

Visit Dusar-Frigo at EuroShop, at Hall 17, Stand 17A38, or log on to www.dusar-frigo.de to learn more.

