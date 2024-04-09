52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Epta Central North Europe Undergoes Rebranding

By Editorial
Commercial refrigeration solutions company Epta Central North Europe, a joint venture between Epta S.p.A. and Viessmann Refrigeration Solutions, has unveiled a strategic rebranding.

As part of the joint venture initiative, the company will operate under the Epta brand in all Central and Northern European markets, including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The repositioning will be carried out in all countries by the end of April 2024.

The Next Step

"We are thrilled to embark on the next step of our joint venture journey as we rebrand and introduce ourselves as a one stop shop provider with shared identity," commented William Pagani, CEO of Epta Central North Europe (pictured).

"This strategic phase not only epitomises our commitment to sustainable innovation but also underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in serving our customers."

Synergy And Innovation

For the former Viessmann Refrigeration Solutions companies, the rebranding initiative signifies a further step towards greater synergies and innovation within the industry, Epta said.

By aligning the operations under the same brand, Epta Central North Europe, now boasting a turnover of more than €400 million and 1,600 employees, reinforces its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers.

Under the Epta brand, the local companies within Central and Northern Europe will offer a smoother customer relationship, providing a seamless experience for customers in the food retail, convenience, food and beverage industry, as well as the HoReCa market, gaining access to a wider range of products and related services.

While the Viessmann Refrigeration Solutions brand will be phased out, its products will be integrated and rebranded into Epta’s portfolio, specifically in the Costan, Bonnet Névé, and Iarp ranges. Moreover, all after-sales services will be provided by EptaService, developed to support retailers during the entire lifecycle of Epta solutions.

