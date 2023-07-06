52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

EVORA From Arneg – Ergonomics First and Foremost

By Editorial
To meet the increasing demand for user-friendly and environmentally friendly counters, Arneg's R&D department has created EVORA, a specialised counter designed to enhance staff workflow and customer access.

With EVORA, products are presented on two levels, with the top level dedicated to ready-to-serve food items, and a reserve level below.

Behind the counter, serving staff benefit from a shelf set at a convenient working height, greatly facilitating their movements. Bending is only required to access the reserve section, where a practical pull-out drawer ensures easy reach.

This design greatly improves the shopping experience for customers. Products are positioned at a higher level compared to traditional serve-over counters, making them easier to see and pick due to their proximity to eye level. The bottom section is highly functional as well, allowing for the display of an entire range of cold cuts, cheese, and deli items, with larger items easily visible.

This fully enclosed refrigerated counter boasts exceptional insulation and high energy efficiency.

Key Features

  • Outstanding ergonomics
  • Maximum product visibility
  • Multi-level display
  • High energy efficiency

For more information, please visit www.arneg.com/en/products/evora.

