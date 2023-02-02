FRICON Achieves New Turnover Record In 2022

FRICON, an international brand in refrigeration and freezing solutions for food retail, has reported a 14% increase in turnover, to more than €35 million, compared to the same period in the previous year.

During this period, more than 85% of sales were made to foreign markets, the company noted.

Over its 46 years of history, FRICON has earned the trust of major food retail brands, including Marks & Spencer, Carrefour, Intermarché, Auchan, Jerónimo Martins Group, Sonae and Colruyt, as well as leading manufacturers, such as Unilever, Nestlé and AB InBev.

Despite challenges in 2023, due to uncertainty and political instability in Europe, FRICON is confident in meeting its objectives and maintaining growth.

The completion of a three-year investment project promises more efficient processes, greater production capacity, and optimised products that are more efficient and meet the growing demands of the market.

Positive Influence

FRICON is committed to not just following trends in the marketplace, but also influencing them in a positive way.

“With this in mind, we intend to be stronger in sharing our mission of sustainability and energy efficiency, maintaining our avant-garde ‘drive’ that characterises us and is part of our DNA,” says Rui Ribeiro, FRICON’s technical director.

“Only then, with this level of demand, can we guarantee a consolidated presence in more than 115 markets and direct distribution to around 70 countries. Our main objective is the development of sustainable and eco-friendly engineering solutions.”

At EuroShop 2023, FRICON plans to present new refrigeration solutions, which will provide retailers with greater product exposure and a superior consumption experience for their customers. Visit Hall 17, Stand C37, to learn more.

For more information, visit www.fricon.pt.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.