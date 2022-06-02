Subscribe Login
Galp Opens First 'Smart Convenience' Outlet In Lisbon

Portuguese energy company Galp and autonomous store provider Sensei have joined forces to open a 'smart convenience store' in Lisbon.

This pilot project is located in Galp's service area on Avenida Almirante Gago Coutinho, close to Lisbon Airport.

The new smart store covers 20 square metres of space and offers a portfolio of convenience products for grab-and-go consumption, such as healthy snacks, energy bars, confectionery and drinks.

Checkout-Free Experience

Within the store, consumers can enjoy a checkout-free experience – thanks to a network of installed cameras, sensors on the shelves and AI algorithms, shoppers no longer need to scan product barcodes, wait in queues for cash registers or payments with physical means.

After downloading the app and associating it to their bank card, they simply scan a QR code at the shop entrance, remove products from the shelves, and automatically complete their purchase.

Galp's smart store, which is already open to the public, will be open 24 hours a day from this month.

The assortment will gradually evolve with the addition of a wider range of chilled products, Galp said.

Sensei Rollout

According to Sensei chief executive Vasco Portugal, this smart store will be just the first of many that the group will launch in the coming months.

Another advantage of the technology is that it will allow the testing of solutions for optimising operations, such as stock automation and in-store product monitoring, it added.

