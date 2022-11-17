Gorillas Upgrades App To Offer Better User Experience

Quick commerce firm Gorillas has launched the upgraded version of its app to offer a better experience for shoppers in terms of personalisation and usability.

The new version, available for download on Google and the Apple app stores, allows for a more 'dynamic and interactive' navigation across its different sections and an easier access to different product categories, the Berlin-based company noted.

Other highlights include maximised readability, an extensive product assortment, 'playful' design, bolder colours and a personalised welcome message for users.

The company has also redesigned the hierarchy of the shopping cart to provide a better overview of selected items and additional information for customers.

The new version of the app makes it easier for users to access a curated assortment of fresh products.

The onboarding process has been simplified further to guide users easily through the registration process.

In addition, customers can now list their most frequently purchased products as favourites and include them in a dedicated and easily accessible section by simply tapping on a heart icon.

Deliveries And Payment

The new app allows users to label delivery addresses, a feature particularly useful for those using several of them within their account.

The selection of payment methods features a cleaner design and shoppers can easily switch between payment modes.

The upgraded app offers a new post-order experience, where the different statuses of the order are explained more extensively than in the previous version.

The customer profile screen has also been redesigned for better visibility over past and current orders, as well as the way in which customer details can be edited, Gorillas added.

