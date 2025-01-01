52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Just Eat Takeaway.com Sells Grubhub To Wonder

DoorDash Projects Upbeat Q3 Core Profit On Resilient Online Ordering

Online delivery firm DoorDash forecast third-quarter core profit above expectations and surpassed revenue estimates for the June quarter.

Wolt CEO Miki Kuusi On How To Thrive In The Competitive World Of Online Grocery

ESM editor Stephen Wynne-Jones sat down with Wolt CEO, Miki Kuusi, to discuss the evolution of the DoorDash-owned operator's retail business.

