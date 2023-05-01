Grocery App Getir In Talks To Take Over German Rival Flink: Report

Turkish delivery app Getir is in talks to take over German rival Flink in a key step toward consolidation in Europe's food delivery market, where companies are battling a slowdown after COVID-19, the Financial Times said on Monday.

There is no guarantee of an agreement being reached, however, said the paper, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Getir and Flink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Flink is also in talks to raise funding of about $100 million from existing investors, for a valuation of more than $1 billion, the paper added.

In a $1.2-billion deal (€1.1 billion) last December, Getir bought German grocery company Gorillas, merging two of Europe's remaining companies in Europe offering groceries in minutes.

Read More: Gorillas' Alexander Brunst On Quick Commerce's Profitability

Demand For Quick Commerce

But after their rapid expansion, quick commerce businesses were hit in March last year by a fall in lockdown-driven demand for deliveries and rising interest rates, while investors soured on loss-making tech firms.

In November of last year, meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com announced a European partnership with Getir.

Under the partnership, Getir's groceries will be listed on Just Eat Takeaway's platform and can be ordered via its smartphone app, but will be delivered by Getir couriers.

Elsewhere, food delivery firm Deliveroo recently reported a 4% increase in revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, which it described as a 'resilient performance'.

Read More: Deliveroo Sees Revenue Up 4% In First Quarter

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.