Just Eat Takeaway Announces Partnership With Grocery Firm Getir

Meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced a European partnership with online grocer Getir.

Under the partnership, Getir's groceries will be listed on Just Eat Takeaway's platform and can be ordered via its smartphone app but will be delivered by Getir couriers.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway is Europe's largest meals ordering and delivery company, while Istanbul-based Getir is the largest of several privately-held online grocery companies that deliver a small selection of common supermarket items within an hour.

'Exciting New Partnership'

"Just Eat Takeaway.com’s grocery offer is going from strength to strength and this exciting new partnership signifies our commitment to only expand this further," commented Andrew Kenny, interim COO at Just Eat Takeaway.com.

"Being one of Europe’s most known food delivery marketplaces, our customers can access everything from delicious meals from their local takeaway or favourite restaurant brand, to stocking up on store cupboard essentials and fresh groceries. We’re delighted to be working with Getir to bring even more choice and convenience to our customers across Europe."

The partnership will be launched in Germany next week, the companies said, and expanded to Britain, Spain, Italy and France this year.

'A Win-Win Situation'

Commenting on the partnership, Getir regional general manager, Turancan Salur, added, "As the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, we have found a strong partner in Just Eat Takeaway.com with their excellent market positioning in Europe.

"The cooperation of two strong international brands is an absolute win-win situation for both: Just Eat Takeaway.com customers can choose from a wider range of grocery and convenience products. At the same time, Getir will benefit from accessing the large consumer base and continue to grow across Europe."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM