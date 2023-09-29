52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Gruppo VéGé Partners With Alfonsino For Home Delivery Service

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Italian retail cooperative Gruppo VéGé has partnered with an Italian food delivery startup, specialising in serving medium and small-sized towns.

The collaboration will allow all member companies of the group to access the home delivery service, improving the capillarity and logistical framework at a national level, and further strengthening the scope of operations of the on-demand grocery.

The partnership is part of the agreement previously stipulated between Alfonsino and other distribution companies within Gruppo VéGé with their respective proprietary brands: F.lli Morgese and SI.D.I. Piccolo.

Specifically, the collaboration will allow customers to order groceries from their favourite VéGé store through the Alfonsino app, with the possibility of having them delivered to their homes in a short time.

Federico Sansone, digital marketing manager of Gruppo VéGé commented, "The agreement was born simultaneously from listening to the needs of our businesses and the desire to offer consumers a home delivery service that has a strong territorial connotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Attention to the territory is part of VéGé's identity and through this partnership we intend to strengthen our presence in areas where we are market leaders."

Gruppo VéGé

Gruppo VéGé is comprised of 32 principal companies throughout Italy and more than 3,000 stores of various formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and cash & carry stores.

Elsewhere, Alfonsino already collaborates with more than 200 supermarkets, independent shops, and artisan shops in Italy, delivering groceries and other products to customers.

The advantages for customers, besides shorter delivery times, include more precise and reliable information on product availability through the app, thanks to dynamic and real-time inventory control, in addition to a wide selection of products.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Aldi UK, Carrefour España Lead The Way On Social Media In Q2
2
Technology

Polish E-commerce Platform Allegro Sees Faster Growth At Home
3
Technology

Disrupting The Drinks Industry With BottleID From Checkpoint Systems
4
Technology

Rohlik Group’s Knuspr.de Acquires Bringmeister Delivery Platform
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com