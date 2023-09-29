Gruppo VéGé Partners With Alfonsino For Home Delivery Service

Italian retail cooperative Gruppo VéGé has partnered with an Italian food delivery startup, specialising in serving medium and small-sized towns.

The collaboration will allow all member companies of the group to access the home delivery service, improving the capillarity and logistical framework at a national level, and further strengthening the scope of operations of the on-demand grocery.

The partnership is part of the agreement previously stipulated between Alfonsino and other distribution companies within Gruppo VéGé with their respective proprietary brands: F.lli Morgese and SI.D.I. Piccolo.

Specifically, the collaboration will allow customers to order groceries from their favourite VéGé store through the Alfonsino app, with the possibility of having them delivered to their homes in a short time.

Federico Sansone, digital marketing manager of Gruppo VéGé commented, "The agreement was born simultaneously from listening to the needs of our businesses and the desire to offer consumers a home delivery service that has a strong territorial connotation.

"Attention to the territory is part of VéGé's identity and through this partnership we intend to strengthen our presence in areas where we are market leaders."

Gruppo VéGé

Gruppo VéGé is comprised of 32 principal companies throughout Italy and more than 3,000 stores of various formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and cash & carry stores.

Elsewhere, Alfonsino already collaborates with more than 200 supermarkets, independent shops, and artisan shops in Italy, delivering groceries and other products to customers.

The advantages for customers, besides shorter delivery times, include more precise and reliable information on product availability through the app, thanks to dynamic and real-time inventory control, in addition to a wide selection of products.