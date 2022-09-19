Italy's Iper La Grande i Rolls Out Telemedicine Service

Italian hypermarket chain Iper La Grande i has rolled out a telemedicine service for its customers, which it claims is a first among large-scale grocery retailers in Europe.

Available in the Seriate hypermarket near Bergamo, state-of the art interactive medical examinations are practiced in a high-tech booth where, in just 10 minutes, a doctor or paediatrician connects remotely and examines the patient.

A trained operator records parameters, such as pressure, temperature and saturation, and activates readings, including an electrocardiogram, among others, at the request of the connected physician and according to the patient's clinical needs with real-time transmission of information.

At the end of the consultation, the physician issues a report and other therapeutic advice.

Telemedicine Service

The booth is operational from Monday through Sunday, from 08:00 to 21:30, in line with the hypermarket's opening hours.

The project is a joint collaboration between Buongiornodottore company, which provides the medical staff of SOS Dottore and SOS Pediatra; Whealthy Care Solutions for the technological component; and G.S.M., the company that manages the parapharmacies of Iper La grande i.

In addition to general medicine and paediatric consultations, the telemedicine service also includes 24 specialist physicians, such as cardiologists, nutritionists and dermatologists, who are available within an hour of the visit request or by appointment.

In May of this year, the Italian hypermarket chain launched Patto Qualità Iper, a new private-label brand offering 'high-quality' products, comprising fish (bream and sea bass); cured meats (high-quality cooked ham and mortadella); butchery (chicken, guinea fowl, cockerel and capon); eggs and PDO cheeses (Gorgonzola and Asiago).

