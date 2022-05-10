Iper La Grande I Rolls Out New Private-Label Brand

Italian hypermarket chain Iper la Grande i has launched Patto Qualità Iper, a new private-label brand consisting of 'high-quality' products.

The brand rewards sustainable and environmentally friendly farming and breeding, thanks to the collaboration of responsible suppliers who care about the ecosystem and animal welfare, and ensure products from certified supply chains, made according to high-quality standards.

Another feature of the brand is a constantly controlled process, from the first stages of production to the arrival in shops, streamlining processes and ensuring the selection and quality.

Product Range

The product line consists of fish (bream and sea bass); cured meats (high-quality cooked ham and mortadella); butchery (chicken, guinea fowl, cockerel and capon); eggs and PDO cheeses (Gorgonzola and Asiago).

Rich in Omega-3, Patto Qualità Iper fish is reared at least one kilometre from the coast, respecting the environment, and sourced only in low-density areas.

At the fishmongers’ counters in Iper’s 22 shops, the line offers only fish bred in the Ligurian Sea, without antibiotics for at least 12 months.

The cured meats are produced with pigs born, bred (without the use of antibiotics), slaughtered and processed in Italy, according to even stricter animal welfare requirements than those provided for by current regulations.

Animal Welfare

Bred in Italy with respect for animal welfare and without the use of antibiotics, the chicken, guinea fowl, cockerel and capon enjoy more space on the farm and vegetable feed with vitamin and mineral supplements, free from GMOs, animal fats, and flours.

Eggs come from suppliers with a certified Italian supply chain and from free-range or organic farms.

The laying hens are bred without the use of antibiotics and fed with animal fat-free vegetable feed, without the addition of animal and fish meal.

Finally, the Asiago PDO fresh reserve cheese is produced with milk from farms with CReNBA (the National Reference Centre for Animal Welfare) certification and aged for at least 60 days, while Gorgonzola PDO Dolce is made only with milk from producers with animal welfare certification on the farm and aged for at least 75 days.