Technology

JORDAO Celebrates 40 Years With A Look To The Future

On 15 June 1982, a new, pioneering project in the Portuguese commercial refrigeration sector was launched in Guimarães, with the production of the first JORDÃO equipment. Founder José Júlio Jordão had thus set his dream in motion.

Over the past 40 years, the company has continually searched for innovative solutions that combine design, high performance, service efficiency, low energy consumption and environmental sustainability, which help to realise the aspirations of both retailers and brands.

JORDÃO continues to help its customers achieve business success, by designing solutions that improve operational efficiency and the shopper experience, to increase sales and consumer loyalty.

JORDÃO Celebrates 40 Years

To celebrate the company's 40th anniversary, JORDÃO gathered its business partners at an event to share memories, stories and emotions, as well as to launch new lines for the future. The company is currently expanding its production area with the introduction of two new units, which represent an increase of 58% compared to its existing area.

In addition, there are also changes in terms of the brand. The company is adopting the new brand name JORDÃO, replacing the previous JORDÃO COOLING SYSTEMS. Simpler and more focused, the new identity reflects the swiftness of a market in constant evolution. 

It has also introduced a 40th anniversary symbol, where blue, traditionally associated with refrigeration, technology and industry, is united with the green, symbolising energy efficiency and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.jordao.com.

