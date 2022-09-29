Subscribe Login
Just Eat Nominates New Management, Supervisory Board Members

The supervisory board of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has decided to nominate Andrew Kenny and Jörg Gerbig for appointment as members of its management board.

In addition, Mieke De Schepper and Dick Boer have been nominated for appointment as members of its supervisory board.

The supervisory board has decided to expand the management board by nominating 39-year-old Andrew Kenny as chief commercial officer (CCO).

Kenny has been with the company for five years and served as the MD for Just Eat UK.

He is also a member of the executive management team of the company and most recently stepped into the position of interim chief operating officer (COO).

Elsewhere, Jörg Gerbig will be nominated by the supervisory board for reappointment in his role as COO.

With these nominations, the management board of Just Eat Takeaway.com will comprise Jitse Groen (CEO), Brent Wissink (CFO), Jörg Gerbig (COO), and Andrew Kenny (CCO).

The supervisory board has conducted a search to fill the vacancies within its board, Just Eat noted.

The board is aiming to expand its membership from seven to eight members, and three positions are currently vacant, including the position of chair.

Dick Boer, who currently serves as a non-executive director for Nestlé and Shell plc. and as supervisory director of SHV Holdings, with previous experience as president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, will be nominated as chair.

Mieke De Schepper currently also serves as CCO for Trustpilot and is a member of the supervisory board of trivago N.V.

Following the appointment of both nominees, the supervisory board will have one vacancy, which the board intends to fill with a female supervisory director for which the search is currently ongoing.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

