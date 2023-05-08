Two KNAPP Innovations Scoop ‘Product Of The Year 2023’ Award

The readers of logistics magazine materialfluss have chosen KNAPP innovations as ‘Product of the Year 2023’ in two out of five categories.

Open Shuttle Fork – KNAPP’s automated guided vehicle system (AGVS) for internal pallet transport – was named first in the AGV and Robotics category.

In the Software category, KiSoft Genomix – KNAPP’s self-learning software solution, used to collect the master data needed for automated storage – emerged on top.

Christian Brauneis, Vice-President, Industry Business Unit, and Rudolf Hansl, Vice-President, Food Business Unit, commented, “These awards show us that people recognise our efforts and the comprehensive expertise we pour into product development.

“Our Open Shuttle Fork robots and KiSoft Genomix software solution are true market innovations. There’s really nothing like them out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Transporting Pallets The Easy Way

Open Shuttle Fork is an autonomous mobile robot that automatically transports pallets and special load carriers space-effectively.

The robot features numerous functions, has many applications, and turns on a dime. As the robot moves about, it safely avoids people and obstacles, thanks to its 3D detection system.

The industrial vehicle can rotate around its axis and move sideways, and it has an electric lifter. With its intelligent software, Open Shuttle Fork can be integrated into the warehouse quickly and start transporting pallets without requiring any changes to the existing infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Software That Decodes The DNA Of Items

The KiSoft Genomix software solution by KNAPP collects item master data, for a high degree of data transparency.

All properties that are important for the automated systems are automatically captured and digitised.

Thanks to the software, this automation data is centrally available across the entire supply chain. The fact that the automation data is automatically collected in digital form and subjected to additional verification provides the highest quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

KiSoft Genomix registers all item hierarchies – from single piece to pack unit, to logistical unit – making it universally applicable software, no matter the solution, warehouse or industry.

Headquartered in Austria, the KNAPP group provides all-in-one solutions for automation and digitalisation, from production and distribution to point of sale.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.