KNAPP To Participate In LogiMAT 2024 In Stuttgart

KNAPP will showcase its solutions at LogiMAT, taking place in Stuttgart, Germany from 19-21 March, at Hall 3, Stand B01 and B03, and Hall 6, Stand 677.

KNAPP helps businesses make grocery shopping easy and comfortable. Since every business is unique, the retail logistics solutions provider focuses on the exact requirements of clients.

KNAPP seeks to bring the shopping experience right to where customers are. When customers move between online and offline, KNAPP aims to offer a pleasant user experience and excellent service. It creates the right logistics solution for its partners.

It offers a comprehensive range of solutions aimed at easing the pressure on retailers when it comes to their logistics structure.

New Business Models

Along with delivery to stores for brick-and-mortar retail, new business models are becoming increasingly important: omnichannel, multichannel, seamless commerce and urban networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

KNAPP caters to 24/7 online shopping, flexible last mile concepts, as well as contactless in-store solutions and sustainable empties handling.

It also offers intelligent automation solutions to optimise the entire process and value chains.

No package is complete without modern software, including applications in artificial intelligence.

KNAPP is the right partner for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Online food retail,

Urban food retail solutions,

Omnichannel food retail,

Robotics in food industry,

Brick-and-mortar food retail, and

Sustainable empties management.

Product of the Year 2023

Last year, the readers of logistics magazine materialfluss chose KNAPP innovations as ‘Product of the Year 2023’ in two out of five categories.

Open Shuttle Fork – KNAPP’s automated guided vehicle system (AGVS) for internal pallet transport – topped the AGV and Robotics category.

Elsewhere, in the Software category, KiSoft Genomix – KNAPP’s self-learning software solution, used to collect the master data needed for automated storage – emerged on top.

To know more about KNAPP's solutions and customers, contact [email protected].

This article was written in partnership with KNAPP.