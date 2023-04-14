52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Lidl Portugal Introduces Digital Price Tags

By Branislav Pekic
Discounter Lidl will replace its traditional paper price labels with digital price tags in its shops in Portugal.

The initiative is part of the German retailer’s continued commitment to sustainability, translating into annual savings of 400 kilograms of paper per shop, or the equivalent to 5.5 eucalyptus trees with about seven years of life.

All Lidl stores in Portugal will switch to digital price tags by the end of the first half of 2024.

The initiative follows a successful pilot in one store last October, and will now be gradually extended to the entire network.

The retailer estimates that the move help save at least 108 tonnes of paper annually in more than 270 shops the German retailer operates in Portugal, preventing the cutting down of approximately 1,485 trees.

Digital Price Tags

Digital price tags will enable price and information changes almost in real time, ensuring the optimisation of processes.

The tags, directly connected to the stock management system, will receive all the information automatically, thus ending the complex process of printing and placing new prices in shops, which was previously done manually.

The labels will be powered by batteries, while the materials of the current price holders (paper and plastic) will be recycled after removal.

Sustainable Financing

Elsewhere, Lidl consulted Portugal’s BPI bank on the structuring of a sustainable financing loan worth €50 million as part of its ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The transaction is aligned with the conditions established by the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles and indexed to the objective of improving the company's ESG rating.

The move will consolidate the link between Lidl’s financing costs and the sustainability performance of its parent company, the Schwarz Group, with the aim of achieving 'best-in-class' targets in ESG indicators.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

