Meal-Kit Maker HelloFresh Enters Spain

Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has announced plans to launch in Spain, expanding the company's footprint to 19 markets across the world.

Earlier this year, the company launched in Japan and Ireland and rolled out its Green Chef brand to the Netherlands.

According to HelloFresh, the entry in Spain is 'a major step' for expanding meal kits to Southern European countries, which have a rich culinary heritage.

Thomas Griesel, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh, said, "Our thorough analysis has shown that the Spanish market is ready for meal kits. We are convinced that the country will allow us to expand our total addressable market, which has been key to our growth."

HelloFresh Spain

The service will be available in the Spanish mainland as well as Mallorca, multiple days a week.

It will offer customers a new cooking experience and more convenience to households with fresh, local ingredients and a variety of meal options.

The meal-kit category in Spain is still in its infancy, giving HelloFresh the opportunity to broadly establish and define the sector in a market of 18.7 million households, HelloFresh noted.

The company will meet customer orders from its fulfilment centre in Madrid. It has also opened a new office in Barcelona.

A Sustainable Service

HelloFresh's assortment combines global experience with local expertise with sustainability benefits.

In the last few months, HelloFresh has set up an on-demand supply chain, which allows the company to operate a significantly more efficient and less wasteful business across its value chain.

HelloFresh is collaborating closely with Spanish suppliers to offer customers a best-in-class product and local ingredients.

The company will provide 100% Spanish raised beef, chicken and pork from farmers with GFSI-recognised IFS and/or Global GAP certifications.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.