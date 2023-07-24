Ocado And AutoStore Settle Litigation

British online supermarket Ocado Group has announced that its litigation with AutoStore has been settled with both parties taking steps to withdraw their actions against each other.

Ocado noted that the terms of the settlement are confidential but disclosed that there is a cross-licence of certain patents between the parties.

The cross-licence gives Ocado and AutoStore complete freedom to access and use technology covered by each other's pre-2020 patents.

Both companies can continue to use and market their existing products without the challenge of infringement of the other's post-2020 patents.

The UK-based online retailer also added that AutoStore is not permitted to make or use a single-space cavity robot in any jurisdiction where Ocado has patent protection.

Tim Steiner, chief executive officer of Ocado Group plc, said, "I am pleased that we have worked together to resolve our differences and can now continue to focus on what we do best - innovating, developing and enabling partners to access world-beating technology."

In 2020, the Norwegian robotics company sued the online supermarket and technology group for allegedly infringing patents.

Terms Of Settlement

Other terms of the settlement include a payment of £200 million (€231.6 million) to Ocado by AutoStore in 24 monthly instalments, starting in July 2023.

Both parties will have access to a part of each other's patent portfolio to use or develop their own products.

However, it does not provide for collaboration, technology assistance, or access to actual products, the company noted.

Neill Abrams, group general counsel and company secretary, added, "I'm delighted that this litigation has now ended on satisfactory terms.

"I'd like to thank the internal Ocado IP team and our external counsel for their immense efforts in getting to this result."