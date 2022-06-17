Subscribe Login
Online Czech Grocery Rohlik Raises €220m In Latest Financing Round

Rohlik Group has raised €220 million in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday.

The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of €1 billion ($1.05 billion).

'Funds will be used to accelerate tech innovations, including automation of fulfilment centres, electric mobility, and further expansion in existing countries,' Rohlik said in a statement.

It said current investors including Index Ventures and founder Tomas Cupr took part in the round, which put the firm's total capital raised to date at over €500 million.

Jan Hammer, partner at Index Ventures, stated, "We are very encouraged by Rohlik’s continued strong yet sustainable growth, having now reached profitability in two key markets."

'A Great Achievement'

"Series D in this tough market is a great achievement for Rohlik and the entire team," the statement quoted Cupr as saying.

The company operates under several brands in Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and plans to launch soon in Hamburg, Milan, Bucharest and Madrid.

It said it was serving more than 1 million customers and had revenue of approximately €500 million last year.

CEO of Sofina, Harold Boël, commented, "This investment fits with Sofina’s strategy in the consumer and retail sector of providing capital to support growth opportunities alongside partners sharing common values and a vision to bring efficiency, choice and convenience of food retail to new levels."

