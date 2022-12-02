Online Grocer Rohlik Group Expands Leadership Team

Online grocer Rohlik Group has announced the expansion of its leadership team, with the promotion of Rohlik Czechia chief executive Olin Novák to the role of international CEO.

In his new role, Novák will oversee the day-to-day running of the countries in which the business has a presence, including Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at) and Germany (Knuspr.de), as well as Romania, Italy and Spain (Sezamo).

The group's management team is now comprised of Tomáš Čupr, group chief executive, Olin Novák as international CEO, Mathias Ottitsch, chief operating officer, Ondřej Klamt, chief technology officer, and Marek Hübner, chief commercial officer.

New Management Structure

"We have arrived at a management structure that allows me to focus on much more strategic and valuable issues for the entire group," commented group chief executive Tomáš Čupr. "We are already one of the most innovative e-commerce companies in Europe, but all who know me know that I already have another milestone in mind."

Elsewhere, Martin Beháň has been appointed to the role of chief executive of Rohlik's Czech operations. He previously worked at Tesco, where he held various positions over the last 18 years, most recently as CEO for its Polish operations.

In addition, Vineta Bajaj will join Rohlik Group as chief financial officer in January, having previously worked at Ocado Group.

'Transfer Of Best Practice'

Commenting on his new role, Olin Novák said, “I chose Rohlik four years ago for its unique approach to improving customer service. I have now accepted the position of international CEO to help transfer our Czech know-how to all markets, facilitate transfer of best practice between countries and to further improve customer service.

"I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to help Rohlik Group conquer the European e-grocery market.”

