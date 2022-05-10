Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Online Sales Prompt Simpler EU Antitrust Rules For Manufacturers, Distributors

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Rules that govern agreements between manufacturers and distributors have been simplified because of the growth of online sales and the entry of new players such as online marketplaces, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday.

The rules, called the Verticals Block Exemption Regulation and the Vertical Guidelines, will go into force on 1 June to replace the current set of rules that expire this month.

Simpler EU Antitrust Rules

The new rules mean it will be easier for buyers to actively approach customers and for suppliers to set different wholesale prices for online and offline sales by the same distributor in order to incentivise or reward investments.

Agreements with sustainability objectives, such as exclusivity obligations to incentivise investments in green energy plants, also get more leeway.

The rules also said criteria imposed by suppliers for online sales should not prevent the effective use of the internet by the buyer or its customers to sell goods or services, an issue which in the past has pitted brand names against online platforms.

Illegal practices under the new rules include preventing a distributor from using an online advertising channel such as search engine advertising or price comparison services to attract customers to its website.

'Up-To-Date Guidance'

"The new rules will provide companies with up-to-date guidance that is fit for an even more digitalised decade ahead," European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Tech lobbying group CCIA criticised the rules, saying they make it easier for big brands and suppliers to discriminate against online sales channels.

"During the COVID lockdowns, many traditional businesses found their way online. Now the Commission wants them to move back offline again," CCIA policy manager Mathilde Adjutor said in a statement.

"With these changes, anticompetitive agreements that would be illegal for big brands and large merchants offline will become effectively legal online," she said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

QR Code Payments To Be Worth $3tn By 2025, Study Finds
2
Technology

Tegut Launches Digital Customer Loyalty Programme
3
Technology

Ocado Pay Policy Opposed By 29% Of Shares Voted At Annual Meeting
4
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Faces Shareholder Revolt At AGM, Chairman's Position Shaky
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com