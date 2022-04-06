Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Parmigiano Reggiano Launches New Tracing Mechanism

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is launching an innovative digital label to make its PDO cheese more traceable and secure.

Developed in collaboration with Kaasmerk Matec (Kaasmerk) and p-Chip Corporation (p-Chip), the new digital technology will offer extra assurance of the cheese's authenticity for producers, the entire distribution chain and end consumers.

The traceability of Parmigiano Reggiano is already guaranteed by the casein plaque, introduced by the Consortium in 2002, which is assigned to each wheel at birth.

On the plate, made of milk proteins and therefore edible and safe, there is a unique and progressive alphanumeric code and a QR code. They act as the identity card of the cheese, which makes it possible to identify its origin.

Tracing Mechanism

The latest innovation combines the casein plaque with the p-Chip micro-transponder, a crypto-anchor blockchain that creates a digital 'twin' for physical objects.

This new, scannable tag is smaller than a grain of salt, highly durable and offers next-generation traceability technology.

Over the past two years, the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has conducted extensive testing of the p-Chip/Kaasmerk Matec casein label and approved its technical use for authentication and digital traceability.

The new digital food smart label will be applied to 100,000 wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano in the second quarter of 2022.

This represents the final phase of large-scale 'testing' before evaluating the possibility of extending this technology to all Parmigiano Reggiano production, the consortium added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Albert Heijn, bol.com, Budbee Collaborate For Parcel Lockers
2
Technology

Carrefour, Daphni Establish Venture Capital Fund To Support 'High Potential' Startups
3
Technology

Russia's Yandex Winds Down E-grocery In Paris, Hints At London Exit
4
Technology

Groupe Casino, Just Eat Unveil 30-Minute Delivery Platform In France
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com