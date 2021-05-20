Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration

Published on May 20 2021 12:28 PM in Technology tagged: Innovation / Italy / Refrigeration / Pastorfrigor

Italy's Pastorfrigor Group is focused on achieving an important goal – improving and bringing innovation to the world of refrigeration.

The group's Genova OV Doors model is the first and only commercial refrigeration unit in the world to achieve Energy Class A, an achievement that the team is proud of.

Pastorfrigor attributes this achievement to the continuous encouragement from president Franco Pastorello to the team of engineers and all the staff, led by general manager, Clara Pastorello.

Pastorfrigor Group has been operating since 1964 in more than 75 countries worldwide, offering products that focus on sustainability, efficiency and design.

It offers a complete range of versatile products with tailor-made solutions suitable for supermarket chains as well as convenience stores.

The traditional refrigerated serve-over counters, combined with the gradual completion of the product range with wall display and freezers, has allowed Pastorfrigor to become a leading brand in Italy, as well as abroad.

In 1992, Pastorkalt, a member of Pastorfrigor Group, was founded in the Slovak Republic from an initial assembly joint-venture, which soon became an independent production and design company capable of competing all over the world.

Since the year 2000, the group has grown both in the acquisition of new market shares as well as in excellence and competence in the sector.

Focus on design and cooperation with chief designers has helped Pastorfrigor achieve elegance and recognition all over the world.

In addition to its main factory in Terruggia, which boasts 17,000 square meters of production and a large showroom, the company operates other production sites in San Giorgio Monferrato, Pannelli Isolanti (producing cold rooms), and the 19,000 square-metre Pastorkalt facility, located in Nove Zamky - Slovakia.

For more information, visit www.pastorfrigor.it.

