Pastorfrigor's Genova OV Doors Recognised As 'Most Energy-Efficient' In Europe

Published on Jun 17 2021 12:51 PM in Technology tagged: Innovation / Italy / Refrigeration / Pastorfrigor

Italy's Pastorfrigor Group is pleasing its clients and winning awards both in Europe and all over the world, thanks to an important goal achieved by the company a few weeks ago.

Topten.eu, the well-known consumers' portal web guide, has added Pastorfrigor's multideck Genova OV Doors to the chart of the most energy-efficient appliances in Europe.

The technical team did excellent work in getting the Genova OV Doors into Eco-design Label A. The Energy rating A also applies to the 3M0 version, which is outstanding.

Pastorfrigor attributes this achievement to the continuous encouragement from president Franco Pastorello to the team of engineers and all its staff members, led by general manager Clara Pastorello.

The company's innovative system allows:

Significant reduction in consumption and noise

Store layout flexibility with the widest modularity

Possibility of immediate installation

Extensive product range, the widest in the market

Full customisation and tailored solutions

It is the ideal system for convenience stores, traditional shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The Genova OV range is extensive, offering modules lengths from 937mm to 3750.2mm and depths of 750mm and 900mm, in four heights: 1500/1650/2050/2160 mm.

The temperatures ranges from -15 to +7, which leads to approximately 172 different modules, in remote and integral variants with R290 refrigerant.

The chillers modules can be connected to the freezers.

Pastorfrigor Group has been operating since 1964 in more than 75 countries worldwide, offering products that focus on sustainability, efficiency, and design.

It offers a complete range of versatile products with tailor-made solutions suitable for supermarket chains as well as convenience stores.

For more information, visit www.pastorfrigor.it.