ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Pastorfrigor's Genova OV Doors Recognised As 'Most Energy-Efficient' In Europe

Published on Jun 17 2021 12:51 PM in Technology tagged: Innovation / Italy / Refrigeration / Pastorfrigor

Pastorfrigor Focuses On Innovation In Refrigeration | ESM Magazine
Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 1.47.39 PM
Previous Next

Italy's Pastorfrigor Group is pleasing its clients and winning awards both in Europe and all over the world, thanks to an important goal achieved by the company a few weeks ago.

Topten.eu, the well-known consumers' portal web guide, has added Pastorfrigor's multideck Genova OV Doors to the chart of the most energy-efficient appliances in Europe.

The technical team did excellent work in getting the Genova OV Doors into Eco-design Label A. The Energy rating A also applies to the 3M0 version, which is outstanding.

Pastorfrigor attributes this achievement to the continuous encouragement from president Franco Pastorello to the team of engineers and all its staff members, led by general manager Clara Pastorello.

The company's innovative system allows:

  • Significant reduction in consumption and noise
  • Store layout flexibility with the widest modularity
  • Possibility of immediate installation
  • Extensive product range, the widest in the market
  • Full customisation and tailored solutions

It is the ideal system for convenience stores, traditional shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The Genova OV range is extensive, offering modules lengths from 937mm to 3750.2mm and depths of 750mm and 900mm, in four heights: 1500/1650/2050/2160 mm.

The temperatures ranges from -15 to +7, which leads to approximately 172 different modules, in remote and integral variants with R290 refrigerant.

The chillers modules can be connected to the freezers.

Pastorfrigor Group has been operating since 1964 in more than 75 countries worldwide, offering products that focus on sustainability, efficiency, and design.

It offers a complete range of versatile products with tailor-made solutions suitable for supermarket chains as well as convenience stores.

For more information, visit www.pastorfrigor.it

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ukraine's Fozzy Group Launches R&D Centre For AI, Innovation

Ukraine's Fozzy Group Launches R&D Centre For AI, Innovation
Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations

Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations
Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration

Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration
Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions

Niverplast: A Leading Provider Of Innovative Automated Packaging Solutions
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Italian Retailer Bennet Seeks To Boost Digital Channel Thu, 17 Jun 2021

Italian Retailer Bennet Seeks To Boost Digital Channel
Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka
Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform
US Online Grocer Boxed To Go Public Via SPAC Deal Tue, 15 Jun 2021

US Online Grocer Boxed To Go Public Via SPAC Deal
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN