Retail Among Top Recruiters Of GenAI Talent, Study Finds

Retail, technology, financial services and pharmaceuticals are among the top recruiters of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) talent, according to data and analytics firm GlobalData.

GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database report has found that these sectors have posted a higher number of GenAI roles in the second quarter of 2023.

Some the recruiters in this quarter include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, The Goldman Sachs Group, Amazon.com, and Eli Lilly and Co, data showed.

Hiring Trends

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, commented, "Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, there has been a rapid acceleration in hiring trends in GenAI across industries, showing businesses have been very quick to build capabilities in a very new area of innovation in AI. It is worth monitoring how this develops in the future."

GlobalData also listed some of the recent job postings in this field – for example, Alphabet Inc's job posting revolves around expertise in both generative and predictive AI and required the candidate to lead cross-functional teams of experts to drive partner enablement, adoption, and business from the artificial intelligence and machine learning portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Amazon's job opening focuses around designing and developing generative AI algorithms to interact with customers directly to understand the business problem, help and aid in the implementation of generative AI solutions, deliver briefing and deep dive sessions to customers, and guide them on adoption patterns and paths for generative AI.

Sriprada added, "Jobs related to GenAI and language models are expected to increase in the future as AI and machine learning technologies continue to advance and be implemented across a wide range of industries."

Read More: GenAI Leads Innovation In Retail, Says GlobalData