Rohlik Group Reports 25% Year-On-Year Growth In 2023

Online grocer Rohlik Group has reported a 25% increase in year-on-year growth in its 2023 financial year, to €700 million.

The group said that having already achieved profitability in its Czech and Hungarian operations, its business in Munich, Germany, is now also profitable following the introduction of automated solutions in its operational structure.

Between 2015 and 2023, the business has grown at a CAGR of 76%, while in 2023 alone, more than 800,000 customers placed 11.5 million orders across the group's five countries of operation.

Rohlik Group is active in the Czech Republic (with the brand Rohlik.cz), Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at), Germany (Knuspr.de) and Romania (Sezamo.ro).

The coming year will see Rohlik continue to 'invest substantially' in automation technology, rolling said technologies out across Berlin and Vienna.

'Forge The Best Path'

“Many people have questioned the long-term potential of online grocery, but we’ve always believed you can build a strong business on exceptional customer service," commented Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO of Rohlik Group.

"As we continue to forge the best path to providing a fantastic grocery delivery experience, it’s rewarding to see our efforts translate into another year of strong growth. We’re showing that high quality, customer oriented and fast online grocery can also be profitable and efficient, and we’re excited to continue to roll out new automation technologies in 2024.”

Venture Capital

Rohlik Group was valued at €1.3 billion in mid 2022, and has raised $593 million in funding to date from venture capital firms including Index Ventures, Partech and Sofina.

Commenting on its performance, Index Ventures partner Jan Hammer said that Rohlik Group was "quickly becoming a leading tech player on the continent."

