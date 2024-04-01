52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Singapore Competition Watchdog Looked Into Potential Grab, Delivery Hero Deal

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Singapore Competition Watchdog Looked Into Potential Grab, Delivery Hero Deal

Singapore's competition watchdog had looked into the likelihood of the now-collapsed talks between Grab Holdings and Delivery Hero, raising worries about competition in the food delivery market, the regulator said on Monday.

Germany's Delivery Hero had been looking to divest its foodpanda business in some Southeast Asian markets and media reports from September had said Singapore-based Grab could be a potential buyer.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it started an investigation into this potential tie-up in early January.

Grab and foodpanda control about 91% of Singapore's $2.5 billion food delivery market, according to a report by research firm Momentum Works, with Grab alone having a 63% market share.

The CCCS, however, closed its investigation on Feb. 23, after Delivery Hero scrapped plans of a potential sale and Grab said it was not pursuing any such deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talks had collapsed in early February, media reports said.

Grab and Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Job Cuts

Last year, Grab Holdings, announced a reduction of 1,000 jobs, which accounts for approximately 11% of its workforce.

At the time, CEO Anthony Tan stated that this decision was necessary to manage costs and ensure the long-term affordability of services. In a letter addressed to employees, Tan emphasised that these cuts were not merely aimed at achieving short-term profitability but rather represented a strategic reorganisation to better adapt to the evolving business environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tan also highlighted the rapid pace of change, citing advancements in technology such as generative AI and the increasing cost of capital, which directly impacts the competitive landscape.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Robotics To Help Agri Sector Tackle Labour Shortages, Improve Efficiency
Robotics To Help Agri Sector Tackle Labour Shortages, Improve Efficiency
2
Technology

'Significant Disparities' Within FoodTech And AgriTech Startups In CEE Region
'Significant Disparities' Within FoodTech And AgriTech Startups In CEE Region
3
Technology

Esselunga Unveils Innovative Retail Lab in Milan
Esselunga Unveils Innovative Retail Lab in Milan
4
Technology

Energy Recovery Appoints Robert DelVentura To Special Advisory Role
Energy Recovery Appoints Robert DelVentura To Special Advisory Role
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com